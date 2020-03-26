Bob Bezotte Pledges To Support Congressional Term Limits

March 26, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A candidate in a local Michigan state house race has pledged to support congressional term limits if elected.



U.S. Term Limits (USTL) is a grassroots term limits advocacy group that’s gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation. Its mission is to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specific to term limits on Congress.



47th District State House candidate, Bob Bezotte has committed support for term limits on Congress by signing the Term Limits Convention pledge. The primary election is currently scheduled for August 4th. Bezotte, the former Livingston County Sheriff and a current county commissioner, will face two candidates in the Republican Primary – Yvonne Black of Marion Township and Zach Dyba of Howell Township. So far, no Democrats have filed.



USTL President Philip Blumel commented on Bezotte's pledge saying his support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to listen to the majority of voters who want term limits – adding America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians. Bezotte’s pledge can be viewed below.