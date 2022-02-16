Lawmaker Introduces Plan To Declare Blue Star Mother’s Day

February 16, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker has introduced legislation to designate February 1st of each year as Blue Star Mother’s Day.



Blue Star Mothers are mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers or legal guardians with children serving, or having served, in the military, guard or reserves.



Republican State Representative Bob Bezotte of Marion Township said in a press release that these valiant women put in the vigorous work to help troops and veterans and it’s time they get the recognition they deserve.



Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. was founded in Flint in 1942. Since that time, Bezotte says those mothers have worked tirelessly on behalf of veterans and their families in perpetuating the memory of men and women who have served the country as members of the armed forces.



In addition, he says they welcome home returning veterans, visit wounded veterans in hospitals and rehab centers, and attend numerous ceremonies, rallies and meetings.



House Bill 5741 has been referred to the House Committee on Government Operations for further consideration.