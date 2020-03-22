Board of Review to Hold "Online" Session in Brighton

March 22, 2020

By Tom Tolen/news@whmi.com



Brighton residents who want to appeal their property taxes will have the chance to take their appeal before the city Board of Review on Monday. But there will be a difference this time, in comparison with Board of Review sessions in previous years.



This time, the Board of Review will meet online, or can be reached by Smart phone. The meetings w will take place Monday morning from 9 until noon, and again in the afternoon, from 1-4 p.m. Those who would like information on how to connect by computer or Smart phone to the virtual Board of Review meeting should go to the city’s website – brightoncity.org – click on “Board of Review for 3/23/20 under “news updates and notices” and follow the other prompts.