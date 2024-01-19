Board of Canvassers Rejects Recall Petitions Against Whitmer, Benson, Nessel

January 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Recall efforts against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel have all been rejected, with the Michigan Board of Canvassers essentially calling it "hogwash."



“The reasons for the recall printed on the petitions submitted by Chad E. Baase, are not factual and sufficiently clear because it is rife with opinion and conjecture and does not meet the standards for factual and sufficiently clear,” the board decided.



Questions also were raised by the person behind the recall effort, a registered Michigan voter, who possibly now lives mainly outside the country.



Chad Baase’s Facebook profile page shows he lives in Tijuana, Baja, Mexico.



Previous press reports describe him as a “serial petitioner” who has filed previous unsuccessful petitions.