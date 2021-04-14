Board Hears Teacher Grievance, Delays Decision

April 14, 2021

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





After about 45 minutes of discussion, the Brighton Board of Education took no action Monday night on a Level III grievance by the Brighton Education Association. The grievance was filed on behalf of high school teacher Aaron Walter, who was approved and assigned to teach a credit recovery class in 6th hour for two semesters — comprising a full year.



Walter taught the first semester and assumed from the contract he and an administrator signed that he would be teaching the class again in the second semester. But when the second semester rolled around, there was no class. According to BEA President Barry Goode, the snafu occurred due to a clerical error by a staff secretary that was not caught.



Even though he didn’t teach the class, Walter says he deserves to be paid, saying he signed an agreement to teach the class in good faith. Goode says all aspects of such contracts must be adhered to, otherwise, they become “meaningless”. Goode says he files such grievances “to change the future,” saying in past cases where he has settled with the district without going the grievance route, the problem has continued.



The board passed a motion to table the matter and render a decision within 30 days. Board president Roger Myers, while declining to comment on the grievance, says the board will likely make a decision at its first meeting in May. Goode, in turn, says if the board denies the grievance, he will file for arbitration. The Brighton Education Association represents about 325 teachers in the Brighton Area Schools.