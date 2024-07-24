Area Board of Education Races Set for November Election

July 24, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Ed. note: The list of Brighton school board candidates inadvertently omitted the name of Kelli Uphaus of Brighton Twp. in the list of eight who filed. We apologize for the error.



Tuesday was the filing deadline for those running for area boards of education around Michigan, and Livingston County is no exception.



Some new faces and just one incumbent are in the race for the Brighton Board of Education this year, where eight candidates are vying for four seats. Roger Myers, who has been board president for the last three years, has filed for election to a third, 4-year term. After serving two terms on the Brighton school board, current Vice President Alicia Reid has decided not to run for another term, her term expiring at the end of the year.



In a bit of a surprise, two other familiar faces will not be around after the end of the year: Board Treasurer John Conely and Trustee Bill Trombley - the longest-serving member of the board - are not on the ballot. This means there will be some new faces when the board meets in organizational session next January. The potential newcomers include candidates Glenn Hodges, Matthew Morneault, Anna Pennala, Katie Tierney, Alicia Urbain, Kelli Uphaus and Ken Stahl. Stahl previously served on the board for eight years, but was defeated for election to a third term in 2022.



In Howell, four persons are competing for two, 6-year seats on the Board of Eduction. The candidates include one incumbent: Crystal Zurek, who is also a teacher in the Dexter Community Schools.The other candidates are James Bruney, Steve Dault, and J.J. Lewis.



Only one incumbent, Cindy Shaw, has filed for reelection in the Hartland Consolidated School District, where there are four candidates for two, 6-year terms. Fellow incumbents Chris Costa and Michelle Blondeel did not file; their terms in office thus will end on Dec. 31st. In addition to Shaw, candidates on the Hartland ballot for six-yer terms are Tyffany Baird, Jeff Campbell and Angela Yarber. In addition there are two candidates for a partial, 2-year term in Hartland - Jeff Scott and Julie Tucker.



Six candidates are on the ballot in Fowlerville for four seats, four of them incumbents. All the terms are for four years. The candidates are current Board President Amy Sova, Vice President Bob Hinton, Secretary Susan Charron and Trustee Justin Braska. Also on the ballot are challengers Tony Coin and Lindsey Redinger.



In Pinckney, just two candidates for the school board, both incumbents: Melissa Mueller and Amanda Winningham.