Livingston County General Election Canvass Complete

November 18, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Board of Canvassers has completed canvassing the November 3rd General Election results.



Official election results are located on the County Clerk's Election Division website. The Board of Canvassers completed the job on Friday, November 13th.



Livingston County Clerk Betsy Hundley said special thanks are due to local city and township clerks for their hard work and dedication to making this historic election successful. She said clerks worked past exhaustion and overcame every challenge they faced - allowing Election Day to proceed smoothly in Livingston County. Over 79% of registered voters cast a ballot this election - with a record breaking 127,839 ballots cast. Nearly 62% or a record setting 78,961 absentee ballots were cast while 48,878 ballots were cast in person on Election Day.



Hundley commended the Livingston County Board of Canvasser members for their work on the election as well. She says the bi-partisan board took every step possible to ensure the records were completed accurately, precincts balanced, and paperwork prepared in the event a recount is requested. Even with the canvass complete, Hundley says her work on the election will continue. Once election results are certified at the State level, post-election audits will be assigned. Hundley says that’s one more step in the election process to ensure the integrity and reliability of local elections. She says precincts will be randomly selected and the county clerk will conduct a thorough review of procedures a city or township clerk performed before, during, and after an election. That includes a hand count of all ballots for the assigned jurisdiction along with a hand tally of selected contests to ensure the hand tally totals confirm the tabulator totals for the assigned jurisdiction.



Hundley says she’s looking forward to this final step and knows it is important to ensure the reliability of the election process. Finally, Hundley thanked the hundreds of election workers who stepped up to work in precincts and in absentee counting boards on Election Day, saying their service is invaluable and they would not be able to conduct elections without them.