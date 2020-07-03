Board Approves Purchase of 1,500 iPads

July 3, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Schools District will be purchasing 1,500 new Apple iPads for the upcoming 2020-21 school year and beyond.



The Board of Education approved purchasing the iPads for use by BAS students at its regular meeting last week. The funds to procure the iPads are coming from the $59 million bond issue that was approved by the voters last November. The iPads will replace technologically outmoded iPads that were purchased from 2012 through 2014 with funds from the 2012 bond issue. The new iPads cost $294 apiece and will be obtained using the statewide REMC pricing program in order to obtain the best price possible.



Part of the motion, passed 7-0, includes the purchase of 1,500 mobile device management licenses at a cost of $14.85 each and a total cost of $22,275. The board also approved offering for sale to the highest bidder the over 1,400 used iPads, which have been factory re-set.