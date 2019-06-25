Brighton School Board Ratifies New Teacher Contract

June 25, 2019

The Brighton Board of Education has unanimously ratified a 3-year contract with the Brighton Education Association, which represents about 325 district teachers. According to Brighton Superintendent Greg Gray, the teachers’ union is scheduled to hold a ratification vote later this week.



The basic terms of the contract are a 1.7% salary increase on scale, extra pay for professional development, calendar and language changes. It’s based on 180-days of classroom instruction, whereas the previous contract was based on 175 teaching days. The current contract with the teachers’ union is set to expire on August 31st. Gray says the wage portion of the contract involves a 1.7% pay hike.



The board also ratified a new contract with the Brighton Area Schools Administrators Association, representing nearly 20 school principals and grade level principals, department heads and directors.The basic terms of the BASAA agreement include a 2% salary increase on scale and payment for professional development. BASAA members also have not yet ratified the contract, but are expected to do so soon.



In other personnel issues, the board approved the hiring of two new administrators: Matthew Evans and Patrick Borg. Evans will be a grade level principal at Brighton High School, and Borg a grade level principal at Scranton Middle School. Evans and Borg’s salaries will each be about $104,000 per year.



Evans is an algebra teacher at Brighton High School, chairs the school improvement committee, and wrote the district improvement plan. Borg was principal at White Lake Middle School and before that at Highland Elementary School, both of them in the Huron Valley School District. And, in another personnel matter, the board accepted the resignation of Hawkins Elementary Principal Basia Kiehler, who has been hired by the Pinckney Community Schools as director of curriculum, assessment and instruction. The position has been posted and a committee formed to review the list of candidates. (TT)