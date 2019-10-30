Community Outreach Program Benefits Blue Star Service Dogs

October 30, 2019

A number of improvements have been made to a training center for a local non-profit organization that trains rescue dogs to serve military veterans.



Blue Star Service Dogs has been improving its ‘furever’ home Training Center but made big strides recently with the help of local heroes from UAW Ford and the Home Depot Foundation. The non-profit purchased property at 5520 East M-36 in June of 2017, which is used to pair shelter dogs trained in their prison dog programs with veterans diagnosed with invisible wounds to be service dogs. Secondary to local ordinances, officials say they were unable to use their yard or build a fence. With the support of Hamburg Township, a special use permit was finally obtained this summer and improvements were to commence but officials say UAW Ford’s Community Outreach Program stepped in to help. The program was started in 2012. Using materials from a Home Depot Foundation Grant, the crew demoed and rebuilt an unsafe deck, fenced the entire yard for safety and privacy for our veteran and dog team training, and built a large shed for storage.



Blue Star officials say the help from the UAW and Ford Motor Company has since made a huge difference for veterans and dogs training at their location. (JM)