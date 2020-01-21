Local Non-Profit To Host Film Screening On Impact of Service Dogs

January 21, 2020

An upcoming film screening sponsored by a local non-profit will highlight the impact of service dogs.



Blue Star Service Dogs is a non-profit with property in Hamburg Township, which is used to pair shelter dogs trained in their prison dog programs with veterans diagnosed with invisible wounds to be service dogs. It’s hosting a private screening of the independent film To Be of Service from film maker Josh Aronson, which is accompanied by Jon Bon Jovi’s original soundtrack song Unbroken. The upcoming film screening is a feature length documentary about a variety of veterans suffering with PTSD being paired with a service dogs and healing. It shows combat veterans after experiencing the horrors of war return to their family, friends, and community changed. Organizers say the struggle to connect again can be burdened by anxiety, depression, and fear but the service dogs are a vehicle for hope, purpose, and an independent life.



The free film screening will take place on Wednesday February 5th at 6:30 pm at the Emagine Theater in Canton. In addition to the film, there will be discussion on Trauma and Recovery by Tribe Talk’s Melissa Engle, door prizes, and Veteran & Dog Teams from Blue Star Service Dogs. A link to reserve seats is provided. (JM)