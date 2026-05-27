Blue Cross Blue Shield, Michigan Medicine Reach Contract Agreement

May 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The top executives from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Michigan Medicine announced on Wednesday they have reached a new, long-term contract that will continue in-network status for Michigan Medicine’s academic medical center and affiliated facilities, clinics and physicians.



According to a release, the two organizations will continue meeting over the coming weeks to finalize details of the new agreement, in anticipation of a June 30 renewal date. Final terms of the contract will remain proprietary between the two organizations.



“Blue Cross is pleased to reach this long-term agreement with our partners at Michigan Medicine – ensuring continued access to the system’s medical care services for our members, while advancing the affordability of their care and coverage,” said Tricia A. Keith, President & CEO of BCBSM.



“On behalf of our physicians, nurses and all of our team members, we are grateful to have reached an agreement that ensures continued access for our patients and for Blue Cross members across the state to the world-class care available at Michigan Medicine,” said David Miller, M.D., Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs for University of Michigan and Chief Executive Officer of Michigan Medicine.