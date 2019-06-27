Red Cross Seeks Donors To Fill Missing Blood Types

June 27, 2019

This summer, the Red Cross is searching for new donors to avoid a blood shortage.



The American Red Cross is urging donors of all blood types to give blood so that recipients can survive and to help prevent delays in medical care this summer. Many blood types began going missing from shelves on June 11th. The Red Cross has started the “Missing Types campaign” in order to raise awareness of the need for new blood donors. Thousands have answered the call for help, but more are needed in order to avoid health complications for patients. The Red Cross is hoping to receive more donors at drives scheduled July 1-6, where they will receive a Red Cross Missing Types T-shirt.



For more information about drives in the Livingston County area, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit RedCrossBlood.org.Details are included in the attached press release. (JB)