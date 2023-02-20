Blood Drive At Habitat For Humanity ReStore

February 20, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Livingston County Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Brighton on Wednesday, February 22nd from 12:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.



Registrants can sign-up on the American Red Cross website (link provided).



At this event, the American Red Cross is giving all participants a $10 Amazon gift card and entry in a drawing to win a free trip. As a thank you for helping make the community better, all that donate blood will also receive a 25% off coupon at ReStore.



Habitat for Humanity ReStore is located at 7198 Grand River Avenue, Brighton MI 48114.