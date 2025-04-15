Grand Opening Set For Bliss & Fish in Downtown Pinckney

April 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A date for a grand opening is set for a new Mediterranean and seafood restaurant opening up in downtown Pinckney.



Bliss & Fish will be opening up in the former site of Fondness Sushi Bar at 102 South Howell Street.



A grand opening celebration is set for Saturday, May 3rd from 11am to 11pm. It will feature live music, complimentary olive oil tasting, and free dessert with any meal.



Owner Shadia Zamlut has touted the fish and chips as a soon-to-be-favorite, along with Mediterranean foods and specialty bottled olive oil. She said it’s going to “fresh, organic, unfiltered, raw. The best olive oil in the world. We'll have that here every day."



The restaurant’s website states:



“Our tale is woven from a rich tapestry of heritage and heart, a proud continuation of a family legacy that began decades ago. We are the next chapter of Bet & Jessie’s Fish & Chips, a cherished gem we nurtured from 1979 to 2013. Once hailed as one of the eight great places for fish and chips since the 1940s, that beloved institution laid the foundation for what we’re building today. From those storied beginnings, we’ve carried forward a tradition of excellence, infusing it with fresh inspiration to create something truly special—a new legacy poised to capture your heart”.



A link to the website is provided.