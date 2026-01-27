Bliss & Fish In Downtown Pinckney Named 2025 "Business Of The Year"

January 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A restaurant in Downtown Pinckney has been named “Business of the Year”.



Bliss & Fish Mediterranean Seafood was recently honored as the 2025 Pinckney “Business of the Year”.



Bliss & Fish received recognition from the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce and was presented with a special tribute plaque from the State of Michigan.



Owner Shadia Zamlut told WHMI “As a locally owned restaurant, this recognition means a great deal to us. Bliss & Fish was created as a community gathering place — highlighting Mediterranean cuisine, family-sourced olive oil, live local music, and events that bring people together. This award reflects the dedication of our staff and the incredible support of the Pinckney and Livingston County community”.



Bliss & Fish opened last May in the former site of Fondness Sushi Bar at 102 South Howell Street. The fish and chips have been touted as a favorite, along with Mediterranean foods and specialty bottled olive oil that is “fresh, organic, unfiltered, raw”.