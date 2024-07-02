Blank Slate Creamery to be Featured on ABC's GMA

July 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A local ice cream favorite will be featured on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a live broadcast from Ann Arbor Wednesday.



"The city of Ann Arbor decided where they would set up to do the live broadcast. They chose the intersection of Ashley and Liberty, and they were looking for Ann Arbor businesses that could represent. Ours was one of them. So we're really pleased to be able to get some publicity," says Janice Sigler, owner and scoopologist of Blank Slate Creamery.



It's part of GMA's "Main Street Across America" series.



Sigler says her Ann Arbor store is celebrating its 10th anniversary alongside the city's bicentennial. She made a special cherry chip latte flavor for the GMA crew.



"We used, of course, our ice cream with a local coffee roaster named Dozer in Ann Arbor," she says. "We got the cherries from a Michigan farm. Nagy's Orchard in the Kewadin area."



Blank Slate also has a location in Brighton, which opened in 2020.



Sigler is scheduled to appear in the 8am hour of Wednesday's GMA broadcast.