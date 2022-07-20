Oldest Blanding's Turtle On Record At Reserve In Pinckney

July 20, 2022

A 90-year-old Livingston County turtle has managed to survive despite increasing threats.



Blanding’s turtles are native to Michigan in the Great Lakes region, as well as other states and southern Canada. The oldest living turtle known as the “old lady” has spent most of her life at the University of Michigan’s Edwin S. George Reserve in the Pinckney area where she has been since she was found in 1932.



The Detroit News reports a University of Michigan graduate, Owen Sexton, did extensive research on the turtles back in the 1950’s. He captured and marked turtles on the reserve including the 90-plus-year-old turtle which could be one of the oldest living freshwater turtles of this size.



Blanding’s turtles are said to be threatened because of vehicles, habitat loss and predators coming from developed areas. Officials say the turtles are also struggling to find nesting grounds because of new development and vegetation.



An invasive shrub called an autumn olive, which is thriving at the George Reserve, is threatening the habitat of the turtles. The shrub was originally planted in the 1960’s for ornamental purposes and erosion control. The Reserve now removes the plants in order to protect the turtles’ nesting area.



Blanding’s turtles travel long distances to nest and lay their eggs, around six-tenths of a mile; which means they might have to cross roads to get to the nesting area. The females start laying eggs between 14 and 20 years old and usually about 10 at a time, and usually for their entire life. So by the time they are 90, they’ve laid between 750 and 1000 eggs. Only two of the offspring have to survive in order to keep the population stable.



The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will decide whether to add the Blanding’s turtle to the federal endangered species list next year.



Photo: University of Michigan’s E. S. George Reserve.