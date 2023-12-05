Black Iron Coffee Roasters Closes in Howell

December 5, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A popular Howell coffee spot has officially closed.



Black Iron Coffee Roasters, located at 119 W. Grand River Ave. in Downtown Howell, made the announcement on Dec. 4th after nearly 5 years in business.



An announcement to customers was made on social media. "It is with heavy heart that we have made a huge decision. We are shutting down the coffee shop."



Black Iron Coffee Roasters opened in 2018 and offered a variety of artisanal coffees and a food menu.



In the social media announcement, the shop made note of "debt rising" since the COVID-19 pandemic. "We hoped that after getting through the pandemic that we could keep growing as a company. But with operating costs never giving us a break, we have to stop the bleeding."



The shop's e-commerce website will remain open for those who purchased gift cards.



"This community has shown us so much support that we feel awful about this decision. But we wanted to thank everyone for showing us support while we were open."