Community Events Celebrate Black History Month

February 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community events are taking place to celebrate Black History Month.



The Livingston Diversity Council will present a free screening of the film “Respect” detailing Aretha Franklin’s music journey on Thursday, February 8th at the Historic Howell Theater.



Also on Thursday, February 8th, Cleary University will host a Black History Month workshop entitled “Discussing Bias and Cross-Cultural Diversity” - a tribute to the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.



In addition to those two programs, The Livingston Diversity Council will present the following activities during Black History Month:



True Black History Museum Day: Friday, Feb. 16, free

Cleary University Commons (3750 Cleary Drive, Howell)

Open 11 am to 4 pm (stop by any time during those hours)



True Black History: An evening with Fred Saffold III: Friday Feb.16

Cleary University Commons (3750 Cleary Drive, Howell)

6 pm to 9 pm (doors open at 6 pm, dinner served at 6:45 pm)

$45 per person (includes dinner and talk, cash bar)



Motown Museum Field Trip: Friday, Feb. 23

Meet Cleary University Commons at 10:45 am; vans return at 5:30pm

$30 per person includes transportation and the museum tour.





Details about each event are available in the attached press release, and in the provided links.



Photo: Livingston Diversity Council.