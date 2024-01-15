Bitter Cold Sparks Calls to Furnace Techs, Plumbers

January 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A wind chill advisory continues through Wednesday, with this weekend's winter storm already wreaking havoc on local homeowners.



Mike Bramlett's heating and cooling has been swamped with service calls over the past couple days.



"For the last few days, we've been having the outside air intakes getting clogged up with snow from the blowing wind. Also, we found a lot of dirty filters overheating furnaces," he says.



"We've had some issues with propane regulators freezing up, pouring hot water over that to solve those issues."





Bramlett says if you think your furnace is about to go out, it's better to call your technician now and get in line for at least a check up.



Or you risk further damage, such as pipes freezing and other issues.



"You'll get a slow trickle and then it'll eventually just stop," says Douglas Brock, with Brock Mechanical. "If you do have a trickle, and you live on a well, it's best to let it run just a little bit to stop it from freezing completely the way through."



"Sewer lines, it's almost like a back up. Your exterior septic lines and things like that are starting to freeze up, and you won't be moving any water out of the house."



Brock says opening the cabinet doors to allow heat under the sink, or allowing a slow trickle of warm water does help keep pipes from freezing.