"A Bite Of History Vinegar Pie" Presentation At Brighton Library

June 26, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





An upcoming presentation sponsored by the Brighton District Library aims to take people back to Michigan's logging camp dining halls during the mid to late 1800s.



Have you ever wondered what dining halls looked like inside of lumber camps, how many calories a lumberjack ate on average or ever had Vinegar Pie? Well Social Media Librarian Neil Parr will shed light on all of that during the presentation “A Bite of History Vinegar Pie” in July. Parr’s program will explore both the peak of the Logging Era in the 1880's and the Logging Camp Food in Michigan. Focuses will include culinary habits during the time period and the complex operations of the Logging Industry. Typical mealtime dishes, mealtime table etiquette, and typical food receipts will also be discussed, such as what a standard itemized order of food for 20 weeks looked like. Parr will also dive into why Vinegar Pie was so popular inside and out of the Logging Camps in Michigan.



Vinegar Pie is considered a desperation pie. It was typically made in situations where it was difficult to get a hold of fresh fruit. In logging camps, this was a common issue since most of the food that was bought usually had to have a very long shelf life. Fresh lemon was said to be extremely difficult to get a hold of at that time and Vinegar Pie was extremely easy to make as the needed ingredients were few. All it takes is water, flour, apple cider vinegar, sugar, eggs, and dry spices. The taste is somewhere between an apple and lemon pie. During the program, Parr will show attendees how to prepare the dish by using pre-recorded footage.



"A Bite of History Vinegar Pie" is part of the Brighton District Library’s Summer Reading Challenge and is sponsored by the Friends of the Brighton District Library. The program will take place from 7 to 8pm on July 8th. A link to register is provided.