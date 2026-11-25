Dog With Trap On Muzzle "Birdie" Recovering

November 25, 2026

Per Livingston County Sheriff's Office:





"The day has finally come! The dog with the trap on its muzzle, who has now been nicknamed, “Birdie” has been SAVED!



Birdie will be forever known as the most elusive dog in Livingston County history going great lengths to avoid capture. For weeks, Birdie has avoided live traps, knew secret drains to travel under the highway, knew just how far to stay away to not get tranquilized; all while wearing a horrific Conibear trap slowly embedding in her muzzle. Birdie was known to travel across the county in days’ time without notice.



Yesterday evening, a group of local neighbors came together as a community should, and heroically captured Birdie. Animal control rushed her to an emergency vet office where the trap was removed and she was stabilized. After extensive diagnostics Birdie appears to have a surprisingly positive prognosis.



Birdie is thankful to everyone who rooted for her, the drone operators who worked around the clock, and everyone who poured countless hours into this girl’s rescue. We look forward to sharing updates as see progress toward her day of becoming a part of someone’s family where she’ll be loved as she deserves. The animal shelter will be inviting the community to help choose her official name.



The outpouring of generous offers for donations has been greatly appreciated. If you’d like to make a donation towards Birdie's care, please follow the link to the Livingston County Animal Shelter donation page noting “Birdie” in the submission: https://milivcounty.gov/animal-shelter/donate/



Now, we ask for help identifying an owner responsible for allowing this girl to be abandoned or on the run. Please contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-540-7514."