State Urges Farmers, Producers To Protect Animals From Bird Flu

April 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local farmers and backyard poultry owners are being urged to protect their animals from the bird flu.



As the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, continues to impact poultry and dairy cattle across the U.S., the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is strongly urging producers to tighten up all biosecurity measures to reduce the risks that could introduce the disease and cause it to spread, which is critical to protecting animal health.



In addition, MDARD is also asking any company, business, or organization traveling to multiple farms each day as part of their work to make sure they are implementing biosecurity measures to protect Michigan farms.



MDARD Director Dr. Tim Boring said “This is a virus that can easily be moved unknowingly on everything from farm equipment to shoes to delivery or service vehicles – and the list goes on. Our farmers and those who deliver services to farm operations must act now to heighten and tighten biosecurity measures to contain the spread of HPAI in Michigan. As wild birds continue their spring migration, it’s going to take a team effort to protect the health of our domestic animals.”



Two counties in Michigan – Ionia and Montcalm - have confirmed HPAI. It’s a virus found among various species of birds that can infect domestic poultry, including chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, ducks, geese, and guinea fowl.



State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said biosecurity is just another way to say risk reduction. She said it’s implementing and adhering to specific steps to ensure your animals stay healthy. These steps could be as simple as cleaning and disinfecting equipment and vehicles, washing your hands before and after caring for animals, and keeping wild birds away from livestock and their feed and water sources. You can also work with your veterinarian to create or refine a secure food supply plan to further ensure the health of your animals.”





Below are some steps from MDARD to implement biosecurity practices in a business or on a farm:



-Delay or stop incoming or returning animals from herds with unknown or suspect health status.



-Isolate all animals that are new or returning to your farm.



-Monitor the health of your animals daily.



-Contact your veterinarian if there are ever any animal health-related concerns or if you would like to develop a secure food supply plan.



-Sick animals should have dedicated equipment and be cared for after tending to healthy animals first.



-Clothing, footwear, and equipment worn/used around sick animals should not be worn/used around other animals until they are cleaned and disinfected. Use an EPA-registered disinfectant effective against avian influenza.



-Do not share tools, equipment, trailers, etc. with other farms.



-Clean and disinfect the interiors of trailers used to haul animals from other operations.



-Limit non-essential visitors to your farm.



-Require or provide clean clothing and footwear to those entering your farm.



-Use hand-washing stations and provide gloves to those working on your farm.



Anyone who suspects the presence of HPAI or any other reportable animal disease in their domestic animals is asked to contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).