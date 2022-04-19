Bird Flu Confirmed In Pair Of Parrots

April 19, 2022

The avian bird flu has been found in a pair of domestic parrots in Ann Arbor.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture made the discovery and confirmed the pair of house birds died from the highly contagious disease. The department is working closely with the bird's owner to come up with a prevention plan to prevent further spread.

prevent further spread.



Usually, it’s wild birds that transmit the disease.



The department is advising pet bird owners not to store food or water within a bird’s reach and to disinfect to change shoes, clothing or other items that have been worn outside.



The virus has been detected in recent weeks in Michigan's Lower and Upper Peninsulas - including locally.



In Livingston County, the disease was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. The state said the flock contained approximately 20 birds of multiple species but the exact locaiton was not disclosed.