Community Mourns Recent Passing Of Bill Rogers

November 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The WHMI community is mourning the loss of a well-known and beloved community member with a heart for service who passed away Friday.



Funeral services are this week for Bill Rogers, who passed away Friday at the age of 72.



Rogers was a local businessman and Howell High School graduate who served on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, the state House, and as Genoa Township Supervisor - along with many other community service endeavors, committees, non-profits, and boards.



Livingston County Republican Party Chair Deb Drick told WHMI News “I don’t think I ever saw Bill where he didn’t have a big smile on his face. He was very committed to the community -going from one community service position to another. He was a county commissioner and was not intending to run as State Rep but because of a cancellation of a candidate, he stepped into that role. He served his term there and came back and went right back into township government”.



Genoa Township issued the following – “Remembering a Friend”.



“It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of former Genoa Township Supervisor Bill Rogers. Bill was a beloved member of our Genoa Township family. He served as Supervisor for eight years from 2016 to 2024.



More importantly, Bill was just a wonderful guy. He was genuinely loved by everyone in this office and had a special appreciation for the people who worked here. He took the time to get to know employees, recognized their contributions, and was always kind, encouraging, and supportive. Those of us who had the opportunity to work with him have many fond memories of his time here. We will miss him both as a former leader and as a friend.



In addition to his time with the Township, he was a local residential home builder and co-owner of E.B.I. Incorporated. Before becoming Township Supervisor, Bill was a Livingston County Commissioner and later represented the area in the Michigan House of Representatives.



The Rogers family has a long history of public service and community involvement. Bill's father, John Rogers, served as Brighton Township Supervisor, and his mother, Joyce Rogers, was a Livingston County Commissioner and longtime Executive Director of the Brighton Chamber of Commerce. His brother, Mike Rogers, also served in both the Michigan Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives and was recently a candidate for Congress.



We are keeping the entire Rogers family in our thoughts during this difficult time”.





Memorial contributions in Bill's memory are suggested to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County. That link is provided bottom.



Full Obituary and service arrangements below:



William Clifford Rogers, born on July 4, 1954, to the late John and Joyce (Griffin) Rogers, passed away on November 20, 2026, at the age of 72. Bill was the beloved husband of Deborah, who was truly the love of his life, and loving father of Lauren (Gabriel III) Kovacs, Brooke (Greg) Gifford, Travis (Mina) Miller, and Rene (Josh) Ruffles. He was the proud grandfather of six cherished grandchildren, Gabriel IV, Grayson, Sutton, Christopher, Luke, and Dylan. Bill was the dear brother of Jim (Reba) Rogers, the late Chuck Rogers (Karen Rogers), Bob (Ruth) Rogers, and Mike (Kristi) Rogers. He will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.



Bill was a dedicated public servant whose passion for his community was truly at the heart of everything he did. Throughout his life, he proudly served as a State Representative, County Commissioner, and Township Supervisor, as well as on numerous community boards. He firmly believed in giving back, helping others, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around him. His commitment to community education was especially important to him, and he enjoyed his work on the education committee while in the State House. Bill possessed an incredible work ethic, remaining active and dedicated to his work until the very day he passed. Beyond his professional and civic accomplishments, he enjoyed attending Michigan State games, following politics, and spending time on the golf course. A familiar face and regular at Lakelands Country Club, he treasured the friendships and camaraderie he found there.



As much as Bill loved serving his community, nothing meant more to him than his family. Debbie was the love of his life, and the life they built together was one of his greatest joys. He cherished spending time with his children, attending family gatherings and special occasions, and simply being together with those he loved. Bill was incredibly proud of his children and his brothers and never missed an opportunity to brag about their accomplishments or share how much they meant to him. He had a way of making everyone feel welcome and truly never knew a stranger. Whether reconnecting with an old friend or striking up a conversation with someone he had just met, Bill's warmth, genuine interest in others, and outgoing personality left a lasting impression. Above all, he will be remembered for his generous heart, his tremendous love and pride for his family, his unwavering dedication to his community, and the countless friendships he made along the way. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of Bill on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main Street, Brighton. His Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.