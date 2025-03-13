Bill Requiring Proof of Citizenship, Voter ID in Michigan Heads to House Floor

March 13, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A bill co-sponsored by state Rep. Ann Bollin to require reasonable identity verification for Michigan voters advanced to the House floor for further consideration this week.



According to Bollin’s office, HJR B which would require first-time voters to provide proof of citizenship when registering. In-person voters would need to present photo ID, and absentee voters would need to submit a copy of their photo ID or an identification number. In-person voters who do not present ID would be allowed to cast a provisional ballot that would be counted if the voter returns to provide ID within six days after the election. Bollin said the proposed constitutional amendment would ensure only valid Michigan voters cast ballots in Michigan elections.



“Election integrity starts with voter integrity: Only U.S. citizens should vote in American elections,” said Bollin, R-Brighton Township. “However, Michigan doesn’t require voters to do something as simple as show proof of citizenship. Voters don’t even have to show photo ID at the polls. Michigan voters deserve better election security. By requiring voters to prove their citizenship and present photo ID, this plan will provide commonsense guardrails to protect the integrity of Michigan elections.”



If HJR B receives a two-thirds majority vote in both the state House and Senate, the proposal would go on the ballot in the next general election for the people to decide whether to add the measure to the Michigan Constitution.



“Last year, a Chinese national exploited a gaping loophole in Michigan law to cast a ballot and meddle in our elections,” Bollin said. “He easily voted illegally because he never had to provide proof of citizenship, and his vote counted the same as every legal Michigan voter. It’s clear this loophole is more like a wide-open front door with a welcome mat inviting noncitizens into polling places. We need to close this door and secure our elections so U.S. citizens can vote without illegal ballots canceling theirs out.”



Bollin noted that the proposed changes would not make it harder to vote, but rather harder to cheat.

“HJR B is not cumbersome and does not call for any extraordinary effort on behalf of a voter to register or request a ballot,” Bollin said. “I do not understand why we hear the Secretary of State or outside organizations insulting married women across this nation for taking on their husband’s name – 80% of us do it, willingly. When one does this, they must show proof through applicable documents. It is not burdensome – it is merely a formality."



Bollin’s office cited a Pew Research survey linked below, which found that 81% of respondents favor requiring people to show government-issued photo identification to vote.