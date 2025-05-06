Bike And Roll To School Day This Wednesday

May 6, 2025

Bike and Roll to School Day is Wednesday with some area students taking part.



Bike and Roll to School Day (BR2SD) is a nationwide event designed to encourage communities to create more walkable spaces by hosting bike-themed activities at local schools.



In Michigan, the event is organized by the Michigan Fitness Foundation’s Safe Routes to School Program and MDOT.



Students, parents, and teachers are invited to get active and join BR2SD on Wednesday.



Some area schools taking part include:



Amerman Elementary - Northville

Bennett Woods - Okemos

Emerson Elementary – Owosso

Northwest Elementary – Howell

Okemos Public Montessori - Okemos

Salem Elementary – Salem Township





For safe and enjoyable walking, biking, and rolling activities, MDOT offers the following safety tips:



-Plan your route in advance.



-Always wear a helmet while riding a bike.



-Stay visible by wearing bright, light-colored clothing.



-Stay alert and enjoy the time away from your phone.



-Children can ride their bikes on the sidewalk. If riding in the street, ride with traffic, follow all traffic laws, and use proper hand signals.



-Cross at a crosswalk whenever possible. Only cross when it's safe, make eye contact with drivers, and ensure all vehicles have come to a complete stop before crossing any street.





National BR2SD highlights community, safety, and health through active transportation. It also provides schools an opportunity to build off the energy of National Bike Month and popularity of International Walk to School Day.



Participation in BR2SD is free of charge. More information is available in the provided link.

According to the registration records, Michigan ranked seventh nationally for the number of registered schools hosting BR2SD events this past May 2024.



Michigan State Police report that since last week, 19 people died on Michigan roadways making a total of 279 this year. In addition, 167 more were seriously injured for a statewide total of 1,353 to date.



Compared to last year at this time, there are 8 fewer fatalities and 23 more serious injuries.



Top photo: Northwest Elementary

Middle: Hutchings Elementary - credit Tracy Horvath