‘Biggest Summer Street Party’ in South Lyon Saturday

July 25, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Santa’s cutting his summer break short to head over to South Lyon Saturday.



The annual Christmas in July Street Party kicks off at 3 p.m. in downtown South Lyon.



Revelers will get to enjoy bounce houses and a kids zone, grab some food at multiple food trucks and meet the big man himself.



Those looking for something a bit more competitive can head over to the cornhole tournament or check out the bed races. Registration for the cornhole tournament can be done at the link below. A two-person team is $40, and there will be prizes for the winning teams. The tournament is being held at South Lyon Cycle, located at 209 S. Lafayette St., from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.



Sugartips will play on the patio from 4p.m. until 8 p.m. and Power Play Detroit will take the main stage from 8 p.m. until midnight.



Wristbands for adults 21-years and older are $5. Children are free. Wristbands can be purchased ahead of time at the link below, on the event’s Facebook page or in-person the day of until capacity is reached. Prepurchased wristbands will be at will-call on Saturday.



All proceeds will go to the Carl and Joanne Foundation to support the Old Fashioned Christmas Tree Lighting and South Lyon Eve community events.



Lake Street Cruise-In is also hosting Motorfest for the 7th year on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.



Vintage Motors USA and Huron Valley Rodders will both be featured this year, along with performances by Magic Bus and Cruz’n DJ Paul Peters.



Awards of Excellence and Best in Show will be up for grabs. All awards will be given out at 4 p.m. at the Magic Bus band shell



Registration is $20, and checks should be made out to Lake Street Cruise-In. The vehicle staging is in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot. Vehicles that want to be parked together must arrive together.



Lake Street will close at 6 a.m. and reopen at 6 p.m. Registration and parking is from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.



There is no early parking allowed on Pontiac Trail, East Lake Street or Wells Street.



More information can be found at the second link below.



(photo credit: Amanda Forrester)