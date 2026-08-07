BIGGBY COFFEE Hockey Club to Host Kickoff Extravaganza Saturday

August 7, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Local youth hockey players, coaches, and families will gather this Saturday for the 2nd Annual BIGGBY COFFEE Hockey Club Season Kickoff Extravaganza.



Mike McFall, Co-Founder and CEO of BIGGBY COFFEE, will be on hand to talk about the company's growing investment in youth hockey and the exciting initiatives BIGGBY COFFEE is leading to support the sport.



The daylong event, which will take place at the BIGGBY COFFEE Ice Cube on Citation Drive, kicks off the 2026-27 season with an outdoor ball hockey tournament running throughout the day, a coach’s clinic and skills competition for young players in the late morning, and a celebrity game in the afternoon featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Kirsten Simms, Winnipeg Jets player Vlad Namestnikov, and other special guests.



Door prizes will be announced at halftime of the celebrity hockey game, and families can take part in drink sampling from BIGGBY COFFEE, hands-on craft stations, and merchandise for sale throughout the event.



Saturday's schedule:



Ball Hockey Tournament: 8:00am - 4:00pm

Coaches Clinic: 10:30am - 12:00pm

Skills Competition: 11:00am - 12:30pm

Celebrity Game: 1:00pm - 3:00pm



More information is linked below.