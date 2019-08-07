Bigfoot Is Back - Silhouette Returned To Howell Store

The mystery of Bigfoot has been solved, or at least the mystery of where the large-size cut-out of the mythical beast is after it was stolen over the weekend from a Howell storefront.



The owners of craft and gift store, Handmade in Howell, posted on Facebook Monday that their large cut-out of Bigfoot had been stolen from in front of their location on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Sibley Street. That prompted a social media buzz that eventually reached Detroit media as the owners asked the public to keep an eye out for the distinctive figure.



But early this morning, Handmade in Howell owner Brandy Springborn says the cut-out was found propped up against the store building, wearing a Hawaiian shirt and a lei. It also had a cigarette hanging out of its mouth, with a note taped to his hand that said "gone fishing." Springborn told WHMI she wanted to thank everyone for their help in getting Bigfoot returned to where he belongs. (JK)