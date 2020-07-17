Big Red Barrel Project Coming To Recycle Livingston

July 17, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Two local organizations are partnering up for event that promotes the safe disposal of unused medications.



The Big Red Barrel will be making its way to Recycle Livingston on Saturday August 1st, from 9am until 1pm. Following numerous drug overdoses in the community nearly a decade ago, Livingston County Community Alliance members came up with an idea for permanent prescription drug collection units available for community use. With heroin addiction commonly starting with the abuse of prescription medications like heavy painkillers, the LCCA believed they could decrease the number of overdoses with a full-time disposal device.



With help and input from local businesses, law enforcement, and community members, the LCCA designed the Big Red Barrel and stationed the first units at the Michigan State Police Post in Brighton and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in 2011. Today, there are over 80 Big Red Barrels in the state, including one at every State Police post. Over the past 9 years, over 15 tons of pills have been collected.



To ensure proper disposal, dump the pills out of their container into a zip lock bag. If the pills for some reason must be left in their container, black out all personal information or remove the label. For liquids, put enough paper towel in the baggie to absorb the liquid, then dump the liquid into it and dispose the container. Pills can be mixed in a bag, liquids should not be. “Sharps,” like needles and syringes, will be collected on behalf of the Livingston County Drain Commission, but must be packaged properly. Purchase a disposal container from a pharmacy, or put them in a liquid detergent bottle and tape the twist lid shut.



The goal of the collaboration is to have the Big Red Barrel at Recycle Livingston on the first Saturday of every month moving forward. Recycle Livingston is closed on holiday weekends and during severe weather, so residents should call ahead if there is any concern. Contact Recycle Livingston at (517) 548-4439.



For more information, visit www.livingstoncountycommunityalliance.org.