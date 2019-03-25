Big Red Barrel Back At Genoa Township Hall In April

March 25, 2019

A spring yard waste collection event will coincide with a prescription drug take-back event at the Genoa Township Hall.



Officials say heroin addiction typically starts with the abuse of prescription drugs such as pain killers found in the home. The Big Red Barrel will be at Genoa Township Hall on Dorr Road on Saturday, April 27th from 10am-2pm to collect unused medications, so they can be safely disposed. Used needles will also be collected. The service is anonymous and people can simply bring a plastic bag filled with outdated or unused medications, drive up and drop them off in the Big Red Barrel.



Meanwhile, the township’s Spring Yard Waste Collection program has scheduled two different dates for residents from 8 to 11am on Saturday, April 27th and Saturday, May 18th. More information can be found on the township website on the refuse and recycling page. A link is provided. (JM)