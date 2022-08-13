Big Red Barrel At Millpond Concert In Brighton Sunday

August 13, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





The Big Red Barrel will be at the popular Millpond concert in downtown Brighton this weekend.



The Kiwanis Brighton Club Millpond concert will take place on Main Street this Sunday starting at 6pm.



Headlining will be Main Street Soul. The purpose of the Big Red Barrel is to collect unused medications and used needles, which will be on-site from 5 to 8pm.



Officials say it is preferred not to use the medicine container. Instead, they ask that people put the pills in a zip lock container and the pills can be mixed together.



Liquid medications need to be kept separate in a zip lock bag with paper towels to soak up the liquid and needles must be in the proper disposal container, either purchased from a pharmacy or in a plastic laundry detergent bottle.



The Big Red Barrel Project is part of the Livingston County Community Alliance.