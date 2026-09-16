"Big Announcement" Expected at Friday's Bonus Concert at the Old Courthouse

September 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 'big announcement' is planned during Friday's bonus Concert at the Old Courthouse in downtown Howell -- featuring The Detroit Drive.



"I think it's the biggest announcement in the county in my lifetime, but I won't spoil it on the radio right now," said Steven Bearden, executive director of the Howell Opera House and Livingston Arts Council, who appeared alongside lead singer Laura Wilkie on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"It's something that we've been working on very hard all summer, and it was in preparation for the reveal, and it happened to coincide with the availability of Laura and The Detroit Drive," Bearden added. "I do need to keep it a secret, for now, because a lot of people are coming, looking forward to the secret."



Friday's summer encore concert is scheduled from 7 pm to 9 pm outside the Historic Courthouse off E. Grand River in Howell.



"I've been playing with The Detroit Drive for almost 10 years, and we don't just play country, FYI," said Wilkie. "We do a little bit of Top 40 and Classic Rock in there too. We just have a good time. We try to bring everybody out, get them on the dance floor and get the party started."



Their full interview is linked below.