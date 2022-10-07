Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Truck In Handy Township

October 7, 2022

A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Handy Township Friday morning.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10:30am to the intersection of Nicholson Road and Van Orden Road on the report of a vehicle versus a bicyclist injury crash.



Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2003 Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound on Nicholson Road when the Silverado struck a bicyclist in the roadway.



The driver of the Chevy Silverado, a 54-year-old male from Fowlerville was not injured. The bicyclist, a 24-year-old Howell man, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.



The Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Livingston County EMS, Michigan State Police, and the Fowlerville Fire Department.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.