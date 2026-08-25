Bicyclist Struck on Grand River in Genoa Twp

August 25, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports a 62-year-old Howell man suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury when struck while bicycling across Grand River at Golf Club in Genoa Township Monday night.



Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 9 p.m.



A preliminary investigation revealed the man was crossing northbound across Grand River in the crosswalk on a bicycle when he was struck by a 2024 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 32-year-old Howell woman.



She was attempting to make a left turn from Golf Club onto Grand River when she failed to yield to the bicyclist.



Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.



The bicyclist was transported to U of M Hospital to be treated.



The Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Livingston County EMS.