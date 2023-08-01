Bicyclist in Critical Condition Following Crash on M-59

August 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A bicyclist is in critical condition after she was struck by a pick-up truck in the crosswalk intersection of E Highland Road (M-59) and Michigan Avenue in Howell Tuesday morning.



At approximately 11:26 a.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the intersection of N Michigan Avenue and E Highland Rd for a vehicle versus a bicyclist injury crash.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 65-year-old female Howell resident was riding a bicycle while traveling east across Michigan Avenue's crosswalk.



A 2004 Dodge Ram, operated by a 76-year-old male Howell resident, turned east onto E Highland Rd from Michigan Ave. when he struck the bicyclist in the crosswalk.



The bicyclist was transported to St. Joseph Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS in critical condition.



The Dodge Ram driver was uninjured and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.



The bicyclist was wearing her helmet at the time of the crash.



Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. The roadway was blocked for approximately an hour and a half for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted on scene by Michigan State Police, Howell City Police Department, Howell Area Fire Department, and Livingston County EMS.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.