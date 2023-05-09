Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By Truck On 8 Mile Road

May 9, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A bicyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a pickup truck on Monday afternoon in Salem Township.



A 25-year-old man was riding his bike eastbound on 8 Mile near Dixboro Road when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck.



The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of the truck, a 28-year-old man, was questioned and released pending further investigation.



No further information was released.