Police: Bicyclist Dies From Injuries Sustained In Crash

April 27, 2019

A Brighton Township bicyclist has passed away following an accident involving a car.



Green Oak Township Police identified the bicyclist as 62-year-old Daniel J. Horal, saying he succumbed to the injuries sustained as a result of the crash that happened Wednesday afternoon at the Island lake State Recreation Area. Horal died at the University of Michigan Hospital on Friday at approximately 6:30am. Police said Horal had been bicycling west on State Park Way near the Kent Lake Beach Entrance when his bike collided with a 2018 Cadillac XT5. The driver of the vehicle was only identified as a 30-year-old Royal Oak man. Police said information gathered at the scene concluded that the driver of the Cadillac made a left-turn in front of Horal, who he did not see. Horal was said to have sustained critical injuries and was admitted to the Trauma Unit, where he passed away. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was released at the scene.



The investigation into the crash is ongoing. (JM)