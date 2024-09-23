Grand Opening Sunday For Bible Baptist Church’s New Facility

September 23, 2024

A local church has moved into a new facility and a grand opening and ribbon cutting is set this weekend to celebrate.



Bible Baptist Church worshipers and members of the community will come together to celebrate the grand opening of their new church campus in Genoa Township with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.



After nearly two years without their own facility, and renting the Howell High School auditorium, the church is finally home in a brand new facility at 3900 Golf Club Road. The first service was held on Sunday, September 8th at the new location, which is now affectionately known as “Bible Baptist Church at Pine Summit”.



This Sunday, September 29th will be the official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony in which the entire community is welcome and encouraged to come celebrate.



The congregation outgrew its former facility on M-59, which led in 2020 to the purchase of 46.5 acres at the corner of Latson Road and Golf Club Road. Now after four years of design, approvals, fundraising, and construction; officials say they’re ready to begin their next chapter.



Pastor Tim Christoson said “I’m thankful for the faith and generosity of our church family. Our faith was stretched as we took steps to provide more space for ministry to all ages. God has been faithful to us, and we hope to glorify Him in this place for years to come!”



The facility is nearly 20,000-square-feet and includes state-of-the-art children’s classrooms, ample space for members to experience community, and a 525-seat auditorium for Sunday worship.