New Outdoor Recreation Amenities Coming To Bible Baptist Church

April 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some outdoor sports, recreation, and playground features have been approved for a local church.



The Genoa Township Planning Commission met this week and recommended approval of a sketch plan for a minor amendment to an approved special land use to allow for new outdoor amenities for Bible Baptist Church.



In the fall of 2024, Bible Baptist Church relocated to its new home at 3900 Golf Club

Road, at the southwest corner of Golf Club and Latson Roads. It’s a 46.5-acre campus.



The Church is now looking to install the outdoor amenities intended for use by members and youth programs that include one basketball court with pickleball, one sand volleyball court, and one children’s playground.



It was stated during the meeting anytime there is an existing approved special land use, new projects have to be evaluated in relation to minor or major changes to the overall project. It was disclosed that work actually began last year with grading and installing the slab for the basketball court, as the Church didn’t realize any amendments would be needed for the special land use.



A sketch plan was provided showing where the amenities were located, which was reviewed.



A memo states “The sports courts are part of our church’s ministry to youth, situated adjacent to the previously approved soccer field. They are not viewed from the roads, nor the neighbors. They are situated within the trees that border our campus”.



Lead Pastor Tim Christoson stated that spent several years preparing to relocate to the site, and it has been “a great fit”.



There is not expected to be any significant impact to noise or lighting impact.



A public hearing was held and two people spoke. One resident asked for some clarifications about a wetland area. A church member shared that many - including a lot of veterans and groups -utilize the campus grounds and trails to get together, spread the word, and exercise.