BHS TechnoDogs Qualify for FIRST Robotics World Championship

April 10, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Brighton High School Robotics team, who call themselves the TechnoDogs, performed with skill and keen competitiveness at the FIRST Robotics State Championships, held over a three-day period last week at Saginaw Valley State University.



The TechnoDogs ended up finishing in the top 10% and qualified for the FIRST Robotics World Championship to be held in Houston from April 17-20. The team will fly out to Texas on Tuesday, April 16th, and return home on the 21st.



The Brighton contingent also won the Industrial Design State Championship Award, sponsored by General Motors, for the Hemlock Semiconductor field. GM states that the award is given to the team that "demonstrates industrial design principles, striking a balance between form, function and aesthetics.”



In commenting on the TechnoDogs' award, Coach Nic Sikma said, “Their ability to design a well-functioning robot set them apart from the pack.” He added, “Their problem solving and consistent solutions ensured the Dogs created an industrial quality robot."



Another highlight for the TechnoDogs was that senior Beckett Loose won a four-year robotics scholarship to Kettering University.



The TechnoDogs have a history of excellence in competitions, having won the FIRST Robotics World Championship in Detroit in 2019.