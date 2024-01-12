BHS Teacher Named Top MI CTE Educator of Year

January 12, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



A Brighton High School teacher has been named the 2024 Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year by the Michigan Association for Career and Technical Education.



BHS Health Occupations teacher Brielle Haupt is being recognized for her, quote, “significant contributions toward innovative and unique career and technical education programs and (having) shown professional commitment” early on in her career, according to a press release by the Michigan Office of Career and Technical Education.



BHS Grade Principal Tracie Surdu Richards calls Haupt “an inspiration to students interested in pursuing careers in the medical field."



Haupt will be recognized during the annual awards ceremony at the Michigan Career Education Conference on Jan. 29th at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids. In addition to winning the state CTE Teacher of the Year award, Haupt is now eligible for the national Association for Career & Technical Education award.