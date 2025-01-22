BHS Donates $85,000 to Trinity Health for Local Cancer Care

January 22, 2025

Brighton High School students this month presented Trinity Health Michigan leadership with a generous $85,000 donation that will benefit cancer patients and services at the Warren R. and Lauraine A. Hoensheid Cancer Center, located inside Trinity Health Medical Center - Brighton.



The funds were raised during the community’s yearly “Pink Week,” which takes place at the start of the school year.



This is the 13th year that Brighton High School students fundraised for the Cancer Center through a growing variety of activities and events during Pink Week, an annual event aimed at raising funds for cancer awareness. Over the years, Pink Week has grown into a community-wide event, with the entire school system, area businesses, and downtown Brighton all participating in various activities to raise money.



“The ongoing commitment and enthusiasm of the students and Brighton community are truly inspiring, and we are so grateful for the support,” said Daniel Lawson, executive director of oncology at Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Brighton, Canton, Livonia, and Chelsea Hospital.



Funds raised benefit the Cancer Care Patient Support Services Fund at Trinity Health Medical Center - Brighton, which helps patients access support services, transportation, education, and other services that are essential but may not be covered by insurance. Donations in past years have also helped fund the recent expansion of the center.



“It is really amazing what the students and community do for our patients,” said Katie Beekman, MD, medical director of oncology at Trinity Health Michigan. “The dedication and generosity from the community around this cause continues to grow and amaze us every year. We are so fortunate to have this kind of support behind our work. It makes a tremendous difference to our patients.”



Learn more about how the Cancer Care Patient Support Services Fund benefits Trinity Health patients at the link below.



If you would like to give to the local Brighton Cancer Supportive Services Fund, please contact Lindsay Debolski, gift officer for Trinity Health Livingston, at Lindsay.Debolski@trinity-health.org