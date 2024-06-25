BHS Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame Honorees Announced

June 25, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The 2024 Brighton High School Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame inductees have been announced by the Wall of Fame Committee.



The two individuals selected for the honor this year are Kari Seitz, a 1988 Brighton High School graduate, and the late Chuck Brady, a 1941 BHS graduate, who will be honored posthumously.



Seitz is considered one of the most accomplished soccer referees in the world. She has officiated at the highest levels of the sport, including eight FIFA tournaments, four World Cups and three Olympic games — more than any other official, male or female.



Seitz is currently the head of Women’s Referring at FIFA - the world governing body for soccer, and remains the only American to serve in the FIFA refereeing department. In addition to her pioneering efforts on behalf of women’s soccer, Seitz was previously manager at a California advertising agency.



Brady, the other selection for the 2024 Brighton High School Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame, worked at the General Motors Proving Ground upon his 1941 graduation. Following America’s entry into World War II, Brady enlisted in the Army Air Corps and rose to the rank of captain. Upon his return from the war, Brady earned an engineering degree from Michigan State University.



Working for GM, he was promoted to manager of the Desert Proving Ground in Arizona, and later the Milford Proving Ground in Michigan. He ultimately became Director of Worldwide Proving Ground Operations. Brady was named an MSU College of Engineering Distinguished Alumnus in 2008 and gave the commencement address that same year. He passed away at the age of 87 in 2010.



Of Brady and Seitz, Brighton Superintendent Matthew Outlaw says, in his words, "Each story offers us a chance to celebrate as a community but also provides wonderful examples for our students of what is possible with hard work and dedication.”



This is the third year of the BHS Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame. In the first year, Drew Henson, Dave LewAllen and Kate Lawrence were honored, while last year, Colonel Karin Flood and Bruce Ritter were chosen. The newest honorees will be inducted at a ceremony on Oct. 10th at Brighton High School. They will also be honored at halftime of the football game that night.