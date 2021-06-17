Rep. Bezotte Holding Virtual Office Hours Friday

June 17, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The next online office hours event has been set for one of Livingston County’s State Representatives.



47th District State Representative Bob Bezotte will be holding his June office hours, virtually, this Friday. The Marion Township Republican will be available from 4 to 5pm through Zoom. Bezotte will be joined by two special guests this month: Anita Gibson, Chair of the Livingston County Human Services Collaborative Body, and Amy Johnston, coordinator.



The representative said, in a release, that he is glad to be able to continue communicating with constituents through virtual events, and that he looks forward to hearing from residents in the district to see how he can continue working for them.



Michigan’s 47th District includes the village of Fowlerville, townships of Conway, Cohoctah, Deerfield, Hartland, Howell, Handy, Iosco, Oceola, Marion, and Tyrone, the city of Howell, and part of the city of Fenton.



Contact him with questions via email at RobertBezotte@house.mi.gov



A link to register for the event can be found below.