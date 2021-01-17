Bezotte Sworn In As State Representative

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A familiar face around Livingston County has been officially sworn in to state legislature.



State Representative Bob Bezotte of Howell took his oath of duty last week during a swearing-in ceremony held by House Clerk Gary Randall.



Bezotte started his career in the sheriff’s department in 1973, and was elected for the first time as Livingston County Sheriff in 2005. Following his retirement from law enforcement he served 2 terms on the county Board of Commissioners.



Bezotte said, in a release, that “it is an honor to be officially sworn in to represent the good people of the 47th district.”



The 47th District is comprised of the City of Howell, part of the City of Fenton, the village of Fowlerville, and the townships of Conway, Cohoctah, Deerfield, Handy, Hartland, Howell, Iosco, Unadilla, Oceola, Marion, and Tyrone.



Bezotte added that he is looking forward to joining the other state legislators at the Capitol in continuing the hard work that’s been implemented from past legislators in the community.