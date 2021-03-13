Rep. Bezotte Sets Online Office Hours

March 13, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County’s newest state representative has set the date for his next online coffee hour event.



Republican State Representative Bob Bezotte of Marion Township is inviting constituents to participate in the event, next Friday, March 19th, from 4 to 5pm on Zoom. Joining him will be special guest, Representative Steve Johnson, who is chair of the House Oversight Committee.



Bezotte said, in a release, that as a first-term representative, nothing is more important to him that hearing his constituents’ questions, concerns and comments.



Bezotte represents the state’s 47th District, which includes the village of Fowlerville; townships of Conway, Cohoctah, Deerfield, Hartland, Howell, Handy, Iosco, Unadilla, Oceola, Marion, and Tyrone; the City of Howell, and part of the City of Fenton.



Register by following the link below, or here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAtcemtqDIuGNTEVAU4bNpe30q49fHKHA7r



Representative Bezotte can be contacted with any questions or comments by calling (517) 373-8835, or by emailing RobertBezotte@house.mi.gov