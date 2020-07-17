Bezotte, Reckling Pick Up New Endorsements

July 17, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A pair of candidates running for the GOP nomination for 47th State House have each picked up a new endorsement. Meghan Reckling and Bob Bezotte both added on to their growing lists of endorsements this week as they vie for the Republican nomination next month.



Reckling, who is the Chair of the Livingston County Republican Party, gained the support of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber represents 5,800 member employers, trade associations, and local chambers of commerce in all 83 counties, making it their mission to promote conditions favorable to job creation and business success. Reckling told WHMI she also picked up an official endorsement from the Citizens For Traditional Values organization.







Bezotte, who is a County Commissioner and the former Livingston County Sheriff, gained the endorsement of the Citizens for Traditional Values PAC. In a letter written from retired Fowlerville Community Schools staff member Kim Hune, she wrote that Bezotte, through his marriage of 48 years with 3 daughters and 8 grandchildren, shows huge family values and carries conservative moral principles.



Also running for the Republican nomination are Assistant to the Brighton Township Manager Zach Dyba, and Marion Township resident Yvonne Black. The winner of the August 4th primary will battle Democrat Adam Smiddy in the November general election. The state’s 47th House seat is currently held by Republican Hank Vaupel, who is term limited and ineligible to run again.